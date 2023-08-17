Moscow Murder Investigation

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
Kalispel Indian Community
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
Spokane Tribe
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Adams, Asotin, Chelan,
Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane,
Stevens, and Whitman Counties through 9 a.m. Monday August 21 due to
wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter
(PM2.5) is Unhealthy in many areas, which will continue into the
weekend.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat.
Burning restrictions are in effect.